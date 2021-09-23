Theoretically, if both sides in a team-of-four match play well, most hands should end in a dead tie. But theory and practice are two entirely different animals, and relatively few deals produce identical results at the two tables.

For a good example of what can sometimes happen, consider this deal from the 1976 World Team Olympiad match between Poland and Denmark. The Poles bid and made six spades doubled at one table for a score of 1,660 points, while their teammates defeated six diamonds doubled one trick at the other table to score another 200 points.

The bidding at the first table went as shown (North's two-notrump overcall indicated a two-suited hand), and South eventually wound up as declarer at six spades doubled. With South playing the hand, the slam could not be defeated. Had North become declarer at six spades, a diamond lead from East would have sunk the slam. Obviously, the sun shone brightly on the South Pole that day!

The bidding at the second table, with a Danish pair now holding the North-South cards, went:

East led a heart, ruffed by declarer, who would have made the slam had he led the diamond nine and played the seven from dummy after East followed low -- not at all that far-fetched, considering the bidding.

But the Danish North cashed the king of diamonds at trick two, and this play proved fatal. He could no longer avoid losing a trump trick as well as the ace of clubs, and so went down one.

