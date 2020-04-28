Most deals require only routine play for the best result to be achieved. Occasionally, though, declarer must do something unusual to make his contract.

Take this deal where West leads a heart, won by East with ace as dummy and declarer follow low. South plays the ten on East's heart return, West taking the queen and returning a heart to South's king.

Declarer has seven winners and needs two more. So he leads a spade to the ace and tries a club finesse. When the queen wins, he is up to eight tricks.

Unfortunately, South is now out of entries to dummy, and his only remaining chance is to play the ace and another club, hoping East was dealt either the K-x or K-x-x of clubs. But when East turns up with four clubs, South goes down one.

Declarer can actually make the contract, but to do so he has to make a relatively rare play at trick one. When East takes the ace of hearts, South must drop his king on it! If he does this, he gets home safe and sound. The king play allows him to reach dummy twice (once with a spade and once with the jack of hearts) to take two club finesses instead of one.