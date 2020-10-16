1. Three notrump. A good bidder knows how to transmit and receive information accurately. That is the key to an effective partnership.

Thus, it would be wrong in this case to bid only two notrump. That is what you would do if you had the same distribution but only 13 or 14 points. Since you have 16 points, and your extra values have not as yet been portrayed, you can best describe your hand by jumping to three notrump. It would be equally wrong to bid two spades at this point, which would clearly understate your high-card values and at the same time suggest a six-card spade suit.

2. Three clubs. Here you have a different type of hand, so you send a different type of message. Rather than bid two notrump, you should take this opportunity to show your thus-far-undisclosed support for partner's club suit.

The three-club bid, following on the heels of your spade and diamond bids, pinpoints your heart shortness and completes the picture of your hand. The rest is up to partner.