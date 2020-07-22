× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Let's say you're declarer at five diamonds doubled and West leads the king of clubs. The problem is how to give yourself the best chance to make the contract. Of course, your plan should be based on viewing only the North-South cards, and not all four hands shown in the diagram.

Strangely enough, the answer is to start by discarding a spade on the king of clubs! Once you make this play you cannot be defeated, regardless of what West decides to do at trick two.

First, let's suppose West continues with the ace of clubs. In that case, you ruff, play a spade to the ace, ruff a spade high, enter dummy with a trump and ruff another spade high, thus establishing three spade tricks in dummy.

After you next cross to dummy with a trump, you discard the K-J-4 of hearts on the J-10-7 of spades and wind up making the contract with an overtrick. Of course, you don't make the overtrick if West cashes the ace of hearts at trick two, but, more importantly, you do make the contract.

Now let's suppose you ruffed the king of clubs at trick one, which seems the natural thing to do. In that event, you would go down one no matter how you continued. Sooner or later East would win a trick with the king of spades and return heart to do you in.

What the hand demonstrates is that it is occasionally necessary to make an unusual play in order to prevent the dangerous opponent (in this case, East) from gaining the lead. It is easy enough to discard a spade on the opening lead; the hard part is to think of it.

