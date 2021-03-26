This is strictly a percentage problem. There is no way to guarantee the slam, but there is one approach that gives you the best chance for the contract. Three different lines of play stand out, and they all start the same way. You win the club lead with the ace, draw trump, cash the king of clubs and ruff a club.

Line No. 1: You take a heart finesse. If the queen loses to the king and a heart is returned, you next lead a diamond to the ace and a diamond back, finessing the jack.

This approach wins if North has either the king of hearts or queen of diamonds. It offers about a 75% chance of success.

Line No. 2: You cash the A-K of diamonds. Assuming the queen does not fall, you then continue with the jack of diamonds.

If South has the queen, school is out because he must return a heart or yield a ruff-and-discard. But if North has the queen of diamonds, he wins and returns a heart. You take the finesse, and the outcome depends on who has the heart king.

This line of play succeeds if either opponent has the singleton or doubleton queen of diamonds, if South has the queen of diamonds, or if North has the king of hearts. The overall chance of success is about 78%.