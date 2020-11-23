We can all take solace from some of the things that happen even in the most expert company. Take this deal from the match between Great Britain and the United States in 1955. It serves to demonstrate just how far from par the experts can stray even in a world championship event.

When the British held the North-South cards, the bidding went as shown.

Kenneth Konstam opened one diamond, and Boris Schapiro jumped to two hearts. Schapiro was trying for a slam, of course, and Konstam went along with the idea by leaping to four diamonds. He apparently was trying to show a self-sufficient suit as well as a very respectable opening bid.

It is not known whether Schapiro's four-notrump bid was intended as Blackwood. It is also difficult to say how Konstam interpreted four notrump, given his somewhat unorthodox leap to six notrump. Whatever the case, six notrump became the final contract, and the American East unsympathetically cashed the A-K of hearts to defeat the slam a trick.

At the other table, the U.S. pair of William Rosen and Milton Ellenby arrived at the same contract, but this time with South as declarer. Rosen opened the South hand with three notrump, which Ellenby promptly raised to six.