To anyone interested in the exercise of logic, bridge can be a highly rewarding game. Consider this deal played by English expert G.C.H. Fox many years ago. Fox arrived at three notrump as shown, and West led a low heart.

Declarer won in his hand with the jack and considered his prospects. He could count seven top tricks -- a spade, three diamonds, two clubs and the heart already taken. The most promising suit to develop was clubs; if East held the Q-x or Q-x-x, South could pick up two extra tricks with the aid of a finesse.

So Fox led a club to the king and another club back, but when East showed out, declarer had to revise his plan. The two additional tricks he needed would have to come from some other source.

Accordingly, after taking the club ace, Fox led a low spade to the queen. When this held, he was just one trick short of his goal, and the most likely source of that trick was his fourth diamond. So he next cashed the A-K, carefully unblocking dummy's ten and nine.

This brought Fox to the crucial question: Should he next cash the diamond queen in hopes of a 3-3 split, or should he cross to the ace of spades instead and lead a diamond to the eight, playing for East to have started with the J-x-x-x?