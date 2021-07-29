To anyone interested in the exercise of logic, bridge can be a highly rewarding game. Consider this deal played by English expert G.C.H. Fox many years ago. Fox arrived at three notrump as shown, and West led a low heart.
Declarer won in his hand with the jack and considered his prospects. He could count seven top tricks -- a spade, three diamonds, two clubs and the heart already taken. The most promising suit to develop was clubs; if East held the Q-x or Q-x-x, South could pick up two extra tricks with the aid of a finesse.
So Fox led a club to the king and another club back, but when East showed out, declarer had to revise his plan. The two additional tricks he needed would have to come from some other source.
Accordingly, after taking the club ace, Fox led a low spade to the queen. When this held, he was just one trick short of his goal, and the most likely source of that trick was his fourth diamond. So he next cashed the A-K, carefully unblocking dummy's ten and nine.
This brought Fox to the crucial question: Should he next cash the diamond queen in hopes of a 3-3 split, or should he cross to the ace of spades instead and lead a diamond to the eight, playing for East to have started with the J-x-x-x?
Fox solved the problem very neatly. West was known to have begun with exactly four clubs and presumably at least four hearts. He had also followed to two diamonds and had to have at least two spades, one of them known to be the king.
So at trick seven, Fox led the nine of spades to dummy's ace. When West's king did not appear, it became clear that he had started with three spades, which left room in his hand for no more than two diamonds. So, Fox led a diamond to the eight, and that was that.
In making the contract, Fox didn't really do anything particularly remarkable. All he did was live up to his name.