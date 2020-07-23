× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bridge is not a game for lazy minds. It takes more than just ordinary thinking to keep coming up with the right answers to the many problems that can develop. Instinct alone won't do the job; one must also be willing to try to figure out what everybody else at the table has — and then what to do about it.

Consider this deal where East is defending against four hearts. South wins the club lead with the ace, cashes the A-K of spades, discarding a club, and leads dummy's eight of hearts.

East's play at this point is crucial, and if he puts on his thinking cap, he can defeat the contract. He should rise with the ace of trump, lead a low diamond to West's king, win the diamond return with the ace and give his partner a diamond ruff.

Of course, this sequence of plays is easy enough to see with all 52 cards in view. The real question is whether East should find these plays when he sees only 26 cards, and the answer is that he should — assuming he's willing to go to the trouble of assembling all the necessary clues.