Bridge is not a game for lazy minds. It takes more than just ordinary thinking to keep coming up with the right answers to the many problems that can develop. Instinct alone won't do the job; one must also be willing to try to figure out what everybody else at the table has — and then what to do about it.
Consider this deal where East is defending against four hearts. South wins the club lead with the ace, cashes the A-K of spades, discarding a club, and leads dummy's eight of hearts.
East's play at this point is crucial, and if he puts on his thinking cap, he can defeat the contract. He should rise with the ace of trump, lead a low diamond to West's king, win the diamond return with the ace and give his partner a diamond ruff.
Of course, this sequence of plays is easy enough to see with all 52 cards in view. The real question is whether East should find these plays when he sees only 26 cards, and the answer is that he should — assuming he's willing to go to the trouble of assembling all the necessary clues.
East should know from the first three plays that South started with exactly one spade and two clubs since he did not attempt to discard another club on the queen of spades. It is also reasonable for him to conclude that South's remaining 10 cards are likely to consist of six hearts and four diamonds. If this is so, the only real hope of defeating the contract is to assume that West has the king of diamonds.
East should therefore put these deductions into action by rising with the ace of hearts at trick four and returning a low diamond. A lazy player might not go to all this bother and might let the opportunity to set the contract pass him by by following low on the eight of hearts, but he would later have good reason to regret his lack of initiative.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!