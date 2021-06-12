The backbone of really good bridge is sound reasoning, and much of this starts with the not-so-startling revelation that each player is dealt 13 cards. The expert never allows himself to forget this all-important fact, while the less-experienced player quite often loses sight of it.

Take this case where declarer is in six notrump and wins the opening club lead with the ace. Thirteen tricks seem very probable, but when South plays the ace of diamonds, West shows out, and when he then plays the A-K of spades, West shows out again!

The odds against such a development are truly astronomical, but if South keeps his wits about him, he can still make the slam. He simply calls into service his knowledge that East was dealt exactly 13 cards. South already knows that 10 of them consist of five diamonds and five spades.

Declarer does not have to employ calculus to determine that East was dealt only three cards in hearts and clubs. One of them, a club, has already been played. All South has to do to ensure the slam is to extract East's two other side cards and then endplay him. There can be no doubt as to the outcome, because East's hand is virtually exposed.

So declarer cashes the K-Q of clubs, forcing East to discard his heart in order to retain his guards in diamonds and spades. South then cashes the K-Q-J of diamonds and throws East into the lead with a diamond, compelling him to return a spade from the 10-8-7 into dummy's Q-J-9, and the slam is home.

