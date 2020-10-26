The story you are about to read is true. The names have not been mentioned because nothing could be gained by doing so. Suffice it to say that I was East when the bidding shown took place in a team event at a regional tournament.
As can be seen, six spades is an excellent contract for North-South and is defeated only by the 4-0 spade break. One would think that if the deal were played, say, a hundred times, the final contract would be some number of spades, ranging from game to grand slam, at about 98% of the tables.
Yet, when the deal actually occurred at just the two tables in the team format, neither North-South pair wound up in a spade contract. What's more, spades were not even mentioned by North at either table!
At my table, South, who must have been having a very tough day, opened four hearts in first seat on his six-card suit headed by the A-9! Considering that South held a perfectly normal one-heart opener, it is not clear what he intended to accomplish with this bid. As it was, he found just about the only way to silence North, who looked like a man who had been done out of his life's savings. When the smoke cleared, declarer was down four -- 200 points.
At the other table, my teammate could think of nothing more imaginative to do than to open one heart with the South hand, whereupon West bid one spade! This left North, who was playing negative doubles and so could not double for penalties, no choice but to pass and hope that his partner would reopen the bidding with a double.
When South bid two diamonds instead, North tried three clubs, and everyone passed! North made nine tricks for a score of plus 110, and was not very happy until he heard the result at the other table.
And so, the deal returned to wherever deals come from without anyone ever bidding spades with the North hand. On its next time around -- say, 10,000 years from now -- maybe someone will get it right.
