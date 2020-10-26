The story you are about to read is true. The names have not been mentioned because nothing could be gained by doing so. Suffice it to say that I was East when the bidding shown took place in a team event at a regional tournament.

As can be seen, six spades is an excellent contract for North-South and is defeated only by the 4-0 spade break. One would think that if the deal were played, say, a hundred times, the final contract would be some number of spades, ranging from game to grand slam, at about 98% of the tables.

Yet, when the deal actually occurred at just the two tables in the team format, neither North-South pair wound up in a spade contract. What's more, spades were not even mentioned by North at either table!

At my table, South, who must have been having a very tough day, opened four hearts in first seat on his six-card suit headed by the A-9! Considering that South held a perfectly normal one-heart opener, it is not clear what he intended to accomplish with this bid. As it was, he found just about the only way to silence North, who looked like a man who had been done out of his life's savings. When the smoke cleared, declarer was down four -- 200 points.