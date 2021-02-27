Assume you're declarer at six hearts and West leads the king of clubs. You win with the ace and lead the queen of hearts, everyone following low. When you next lead the jack, East covers with the king, you win with the ace, and West shows out. What do you do now?

With East holding the 10-8 of hearts, and with no more trumps in dummy, it would seem that you have to lose two trump tricks. But all is not yet lost. If East has the right distribution and you time the play correctly, you can still make the slam.

To succeed, you must arrange to be in dummy at trick 12, leading toward your hand. If East still has both of his trumps at this stage, he will not be able to score more than one of them.

You begin by leading a low spade to dummy's ten at trick four and ruff a club. You then cross to dummy with a diamond and ruff another club, reducing your trump length to the same as East.

Next, you cash the ace of diamonds and then overtake the king of spades with dummy's ace. The Q-J of spades are played, on which you discard two diamonds. When East follows suit to both spades, the contract is assured.

Eleven tricks have been played, and you are in dummy, which now consists of the jack of clubs and seven of diamonds. East has the 10-8 of hearts, and you have the 9-7. When you lead either of dummy's cards, East is helpless. Whatever he does, he cannot stop you from scoring the nine of hearts, and the slam is home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0