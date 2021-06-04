1. Double. This is a takeout double, just as your previous one was. Basically, this double asks partner to bid hearts or clubs, the two suits the opponents haven't bid. At the same time, the second double tells partner you have values well beyond those implied by the initial double.

A two-club bid, instead of a second double, would be wrong on two counts. First, it would understate your actual values. Second, it could also result in winding up in the wrong suit, clubs, instead of the right suit, hearts. The best way to find the proper denomination is to double again and let partner choose the suit.

2. Pass. You have no extra values beyond those you already indicated, so you should pass one spade. Your partner had a chance to bid voluntarily over one spade and turned it down. If you were to bid one notrump at this stage, you'd be looking for trouble. Besides, West might have difficulty making one spade, since he will be playing the hand in your best suit.

3. Three clubs. This bid, in conjunction with your earlier double, indicates pretty closely the values you have. It shows that your hand was not only too good for a two-club bid on the previous round, but also too good for a two-club bid now, even after having doubled.