1. Double. This is a takeout double, just as your previous one was. Basically, this double asks partner to bid hearts or clubs, the two suits the opponents haven't bid. At the same time, the second double tells partner you have values well beyond those implied by the initial double.
A two-club bid, instead of a second double, would be wrong on two counts. First, it would understate your actual values. Second, it could also result in winding up in the wrong suit, clubs, instead of the right suit, hearts. The best way to find the proper denomination is to double again and let partner choose the suit.
2. Pass. You have no extra values beyond those you already indicated, so you should pass one spade. Your partner had a chance to bid voluntarily over one spade and turned it down. If you were to bid one notrump at this stage, you'd be looking for trouble. Besides, West might have difficulty making one spade, since he will be playing the hand in your best suit.
3. Three clubs. This bid, in conjunction with your earlier double, indicates pretty closely the values you have. It shows that your hand was not only too good for a two-club bid on the previous round, but also too good for a two-club bid now, even after having doubled.
Three clubs urges partner to bid three notrump with a diamond stopper and very little more, since you've guaranteed a strong club suit and an excellent all-around hand.
4. One notrump. This might seem a gross underbid given your 20 high-card points, but you must face the realities of the situation. The chance of finding your partner with six or more points is almost nil; he is much more likely to be in the zero- to three-point range. You should therefore restrain yourself and try to reach the safest partscore contract possible.
Note that in the present case, as contrasted with the first problem, you don't double for takeout a second time. This is because your distribution here is notrump-oriented rather than suit-oriented. Besides, your partner still has the option of bidding a five-card (or longer) heart or club suit at this stage if he is so inclined.