1. Four notrump. A grand slam is highly likely if your partner has three aces, and the best way of learning whether he has them is by using Blackwood. There is very little risk attached to this bid, since partner is virtually certain to have two or three aces for his previous bids. If the response to four notrump is five hearts (two aces), you will stop in six clubs; if the response is five spades (three aces), you plan to bid seven.

2. Pass. Your distribution is not ideal for notrump, but all you can reasonably do is pass. Your three-club bid warned partner against notrump, and he has said in effect that nine tricks in notrump are more likely to be made than 11 tricks in a minor. Partner should not be surprised that you have a singleton somewhere, as your three-club bid alerted him to that possibility.

3. Four spades. Partner should have at least five reasonably strong spades for his overcall, so to bid less than game would be an insult to his card play. True, you'd like to have a fourth trump, but the good Lord didn't deal you one. Your 13 high-card points and singleton heart more than compensate for this small flaw. A three-spade bid would merely invite partner to bid again.

4. Pass. It normally takes two opening bids, or their equivalent, to make a game. You certainly have a sound opening bid, but partner doesn't -- otherwise he would have opened with one heart. Opposite a preemptive bid, it is much more advisable to count potential tricks in the combined hands than to rely on point count. Typically, partner would be expected to take six tricks with his own hand, to which you can add two or, if you're very lucky, three, assuming normal distribution of the opposing cards. A reasonable expectancy is that partner will make three hearts or go down one, so you should pass.

