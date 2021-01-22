First, you should conclude that the slam cannot be made if the trumps are divided 4-1. This is because if either defender had four trumps and you drew them, you'd have no more trumps and would automatically go down two. You therefore start by assuming a 3-2 trump division.

You next consider how the missing five hearts might be divided. Again you make an assumption before proceeding. Oddly enough, this time you assume that the hearts are not divided 3-2 because, if they are, you are sure to succeed with any reasonable line of play.

It's not that you don't want the hearts to be divided 3-2 -- you'd be delighted if they were -- but that you would like to arrange your play so as to guard against a 4-1 division, if possible (you have no chance against a 5-0 break).

Once you assume the 4-1 heart division, you have to decide how to handle the case where North has four hearts, and then the case where South has them. One approach to dealing with the problem is to imagine that North has a hand such as

Insert graphic

and proceed from there.