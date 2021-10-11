The top players play well, but they don't play perfectly. Bridge is too tough a game for anyone to play without occasionally making a mistake, so experts are judged largely by their infrequency of error.

This deal was played in 1955 in a match between Great Britain and the United States. British star Terence Reese was seated North when the bidding unfolded as shown. When East bid four spades, Reese had the opponents right where he wanted them, but one can hardly blame South, Boris Schapiro, for continuing on to five hearts. Reese then redoubled East's double, no doubt partly in hope that one of the opponents might reconsider and retreat to five spades.

The American West led the king of clubs. Declarer won with the ace and played the king of spades, covered by East with the ace and ruffed. Schapiro then made 11 tricks easily, ruffing three diamonds in dummy and discarding one on the queen of spades. He lost two diamond tricks at the end but made five hearts redoubled for a score of 1,250 points (including 100 honors).

The outcome would have been different if West had chosen a trump as his opening lead. In that case, Schapiro would have gone down one, and the Americans would have been 1,650 points better off!

At the other table, with the U.S. North-South, the bidding went:

insert graphic a

Here, too, West did not lead a trump, and declarer finished with 11 tricks. A good case can be made for a trump lead by West at either table, but the fact remains that neither West came up with the killing lead.

