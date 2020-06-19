× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

1. Two diamonds. The choice lies between bidding two diamonds or two notrump. Having opened with minimum values, which have not grown at all with partner bidding suits you don't fit well, you should try to slow partner down a little, since up to this point he has no idea how strong or weak a hand you have.

2. Three diamonds. Partner has made two forcing bids, so you must assume there is an excellent chance for game, and possibly even a slam. To inform partner of the unbalanced nature of your hand and at the same time let him know that you have more than a minimum opening bid, you jump to three diamonds. This should make it easier for partner to choose the best final contract.

3. Five clubs. This dramatic leap to game constitutes a very strong slam try. It guarantees powerful support for clubs and, in conjunction with your two prior bids, identifies a void in hearts, or at most a singleton. Partner doesn't need much to produce a good play for slam. Indeed, a grand slam would not need much more than the spade and club aces in partner's hand.

It would be wrong to jump-raise to only four clubs. That's what you'd do if the king of clubs were the jack. Partner should credit you with a hand that looks just about like this one.