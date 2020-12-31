Suppose you have a 50-50 shot at making a contract if you play one way, and a 2-to-1 chance if you play another way.

Obviously, you should choose the latter course, because you'll do much better in the long run. Granted, sometimes the right play may turn out wrong and the wrong play may turn out right, but to become a steady winner, one has to be philosophical about such matters and pursue the more promising probabilities.

To illustrate, consider this deal where West leads a spade against your three-notrump contract. You take East's jack with the king and must decide what to do next, since you have only eight sure tricks.

If you follow the line of least resistance, you play the king and another diamond, finessing the jack and losing to the queen. East returns a spade and eventually you go down one, having given yourself essentially a 50-50 chance to make the contract.

Sometime later, it dawns on you that you could have improved on your chances by crossing to the jack of clubs at trick two and returning a low diamond to your nine in the hope that East had the ten. If he did, nine tricks would be yours after the nine either held or lost to the king.