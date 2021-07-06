Far too many players embark on a crossruff without bothering to count the number of tricks that will result, even if all goes well during the play.

This deal from a duplicate game provides a case in point. At most tables, North-South wound up in six spades. However, only one declarer managed to take 12 tricks on a hand where only one trick should be lost with proper play.

It isn't hard to figure out why so many declarers failed to make the slam. They chose to crossruff, trumping hearts or clubs in dummy and ruffing diamonds in their hand.

However, there aren't enough trumps and top tricks in the combined hands for this approach to succeed. Even if declarer were able to score all eight of his trumps separately (not possible, of course, after a trump lead), these tricks plus the three side aces do not add up to 12.

The simple mathematics of the situation was duly noted by the one declarer who made the slam. After determining that he was sure to fall short of his goal by adopting a crossruff, he decided instead to establish dummy's diamonds.

He won the spade lead with dummy's ten, cashed the ace of diamonds and trumped a diamond, felling West's king. He then overtook the jack of spades with the queen, cashed the spade ace and conceded the jack of diamonds to East's queen.

Dummy's remaining diamonds were now good, and the six of spades provided the entry to them. With the two singletons in dummy covered by South's aces, the slam was home.

