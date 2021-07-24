A fine declarer pays close attention to small details. For example, take this deal played in a team-of-four championship many years ago. At the first table, South wound up in six hearts after opening a strong two-bid, and West led the ace of spades. Declarer ruffed and played the ace of trump, on which East showed out.

The rest was easy enough. South continued with the jack of trump, covered by West with the queen and won by dummy's king. Declarer returned a heart to the ten, played his diamond and club winners and so lost only a trump trick to West's nine.

Six hearts was also bid at the second table, and again the ace of spades was led. Declarer ruffed and varied the play slightly by leading a low heart to dummy's king at trick two.

It was a fatal error. South now had to go down, whatever he did. In practice, he led a heart to the ace, followed by the ten of hearts. West took the queen and returned a spade to dummy's ten and East's king. South ruffed with the jack but still had to lose a trump trick to West's nine.

Declarer's play at the first table was clearly better because it guaranteed the slam regardless of how the trumps were divided. Declarer's play at the second table, as we've seen, did not.