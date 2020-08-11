× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

It is sometimes necessary for declarer to risk losing two tricks in a suit where he has only one loser. This may sound like a counterproductive maneuver, but if it provides the best or only means of making the contract, it is clearly the play of choice.

Take this case where South wound up in four spades and West led the jack of diamonds. After the jack held, West shifted to a trump. East took his ace and continued with a trump to South's king, West following suit.

Since he had already lost two tricks and was sure to lose another to the ace of clubs, declarer had to find a way to avoid losing a trick in hearts. The only practical possibility was to score an extra club trick. If this could be arranged, dummy's third heart could be discarded on South's third club, and the heart loser would be averted.

Accordingly, at trick three declarer played the king of clubs, taken by West with the ace. West exited with the ten of diamonds, ruffed by South, and a heart to dummy's king brought declarer to the moment of truth.

A club was led from dummy, and after East followed low, the ten was finessed. When it held, South cashed the queen, discarded a heart from dummy, and the game was home.