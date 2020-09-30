Personally, I never subscribed to the notion held by most members of the club that Sylvia's amazing triumphs were based only on good luck.

I always felt there had to be at least a modicum of skill present -- even though I could not prove it -- to account for some of the more remarkable results she achieved.

Most members contended, however, that Sylvia was in a class by herself when it came to such happenings. They insisted she knew nothing at all about bridge, and that only a merciful Providence could account for the spectacular feats recounted here from time to time.

In support of that contention, they would cite a deal such as this one to illustrate Sylvia's dumb luck. Sylvia, South, won the opening heart lead with the ace, crossed to the ace of spades and returned a low club to her king, catching West's queen

The situation looked hopeless, since East had two trump tricks coming and Sylvia had two diamond losers. True, she could discard one diamond on the king of hearts, but the other diamond would constitute the setting trick.