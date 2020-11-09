One harmless-looking play can sometimes make all the difference between the success and failure of a contract. For a striking example, consider this deal played in a match between the United States and Italy.

When an American pair held the North-South cards, they got to six hearts as shown, and West led a diamond. Declarer finessed the queen, losing to the king, and back came the nine of diamonds to the ten, jack and ace. Declarer later tried a spade finesse, losing to West's queen, and so finished down one.

When the Italian North-South pair played the hand, they also reached six hearts with South as declarer, and again West led a diamond. But at this table, South made the contract. Furthermore, he did so simply by playing the deuce of diamonds from dummy at trick one instead of the queen. East could do no better than win with the king, and South had his 12th trick.

When the play is analyzed, it becomes clear that the Italian declarer's approach was far better than his counterpart's at the other table. Playing low from dummy at trick one wins whenever West has led from the jack, regardless of who has the king. At the same time, it maintains the possibility of a successful diamond finesse later on, if South decides to fall back on that option.

But even more to the point, if East wins the diamond lead with the jack, declarer gains an additional advantage. Whatever East returns, South, after drawing trump, can cash the K-A of spades without running the risk of a spade finesse. Occasionally (nearly 20% of the time), the singleton or doubleton queen will fall. Even if it does not, South still has the diamond finesse in reserve.

