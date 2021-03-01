Back in 1935, Ely and Jo Culbertson played a long challenge match against Hal and Dorothy Sims. Although it did not stir up as much public interest as the famous Lenz-Culbertson encounter two years earlier, the match was followed with great interest by most of the faithful in the bridge world.

Sims, a giant of a man with a dominating personality, was one of the great card players of all time. He had an unerring instinct for good card play that produced the best possible result in virtually every hand.

But in this deal, Sims, South, met his match in the person of the brilliant but shy Jo Culbertson, who chose the four of spades as her opening lead against four hearts!

The underlead of an ace against a suit contract is a practice severely frowned upon in expert circles. But Mrs. Culbertson reasoned that Sims' unwillingness to play three notrump stemmed from a weakness in spades and that dummy was correspondingly marked with some spade strength by virtue of her three-notrump bid.