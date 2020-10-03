Occasionally declarer sees that his best hope is to develop an end position that will force the opponents to yield a critical trick to him. In many of these situations, declarer should lay the groundwork early, long before the enemy realizes what is going on.

Consider this deal from a team match where at each table, South got to six hearts and West led a spade, taken with the king. Both declarers saw immediately that the outcome depended on avoiding two club losers.

At the first table, South led a club to the ace at trick two and then drew three rounds of trump. Next, he cashed the K-A-Q of diamonds (discarding a club), led a spade to the ace and exited with a club.

This sequence of plays created an insoluble predicament for the defense. If West's club queen held the trick, his forced diamond or spade return would allow South to discard his last club while ruffing in dummy. And if East overtook West's queen with the king instead, dummy's jack would become a trick. Either way, South could not be stopped from making the slam.