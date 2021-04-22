The chief components of a squeeze, the most dramatic play in bridge, are three in number:

1. The declarer must have all the remaining tricks but one (except in rare cases).

2. One of the defenders must have to guard two (or more) suits.

3. Declarer must have communication with the opposite hand when the squeeze card is played.

There are other factors that may pertain to a squeeze situation, but the three given cover the great majority of cases. The question of how to recognize a potential squeeze is best answered by training oneself to think in terms of a squeeze whenever there is only one loser left.

In today's deal, after West leads the king of diamonds and shifts to the queen of hearts, declarer notes (No. 1) that his only remaining loser is a heart. He also observes (No. 2) that West, having bid hearts, will be forced to guard that suit as well as the ace of diamonds. Declarer also sees (No. 3) that the ace of hearts is an entry to dummy.

South therefore wins the queen of hearts with the king, plays five rounds of trump and cashes three clubs. At this point, his hand consists of a trump and two hearts, while dummy has the A-2 of hearts and queen of diamonds. West has the J-10 of hearts and ace of diamonds.