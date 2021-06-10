It is usually more difficult to defend a hand well than it is to play a hand well as declarer. Consider this deal where West cashed the K-Q of diamonds against four hearts, then shifted to the deuce of spades.

Declarer won with dummy's queen and played the A-K of trump, learning that East had a sure trump trick coming. South correctly continued with the queen and another trump, whereupon East found himself on lead in this position:

Insert graphic

A club return at this point seems normal, but East returned a low spade instead. It was this unusual play that quickly settled declarer's hash. South won with dummy's king, discarded a club on the ace of spades, and then lost a club finesse to West for down one.

Had East made the more natural-looking return of a club in the diagrammed position, South would have made the contract with proper play. He would simply have risen with the ace of clubs and cashed the 6-5 of hearts, squeezing West in spades and clubs to score the rest of the tricks.

Many declarers claim they find it difficult to recognize and execute a squeeze. But it is even more of a challenge for a defender to recognize that a squeeze is imminent -- as East perceptively did in this case -- and then break it up by severing declarer's communication with dummy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0