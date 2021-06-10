 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bridge
0 comments

Bridge

  • 0

It is usually more difficult to defend a hand well than it is to play a hand well as declarer. Consider this deal where West cashed the K-Q of diamonds against four hearts, then shifted to the deuce of spades.

Declarer won with dummy's queen and played the A-K of trump, learning that East had a sure trump trick coming. South correctly continued with the queen and another trump, whereupon East found himself on lead in this position:

Insert graphic

A club return at this point seems normal, but East returned a low spade instead. It was this unusual play that quickly settled declarer's hash. South won with dummy's king, discarded a club on the ace of spades, and then lost a club finesse to West for down one.

Had East made the more natural-looking return of a club in the diagrammed position, South would have made the contract with proper play. He would simply have risen with the ace of clubs and cashed the 6-5 of hearts, squeezing West in spades and clubs to score the rest of the tricks.

Many declarers claim they find it difficult to recognize and execute a squeeze. But it is even more of a challenge for a defender to recognize that a squeeze is imminent -- as East perceptively did in this case -- and then break it up by severing declarer's communication with dummy.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State comptroller says Illinois finances are better, but needs more revenue
Local News

State comptroller says Illinois finances are better, but needs more revenue

  • Updated

Illinois’ State Comptroller Susana Mendoza said in an online discussion sponsored by the Southern Illinois University Paul Simon Public Policy Institute Friday that the state’s backlog of unpaid bills is lower now than any time in recent history, but added under the state’s current tax structure and budget, it is unlikely Illinois will dig out of its financial hole.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News