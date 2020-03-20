1. Four spades. Partner's four-club bid is a slam try indicating good spade support and guaranteeing first-round club control. The two-notrump opening announced 20 to 21 points and balanced distribution (though not necessarily adequate spade support). But the four-club bid redefines partner's values as a maximum with good spades.
You are therefore in good position to gauge partner's values, but since you have an absolute minimum for your previous bid and know that a slam is virtually impossible, you should sign off at four spades. Partner may have a hand that looks something like: [S] AK6 [H] K72 [D] A104 [C] AK85, in which case even four spades is in jeopardy.
2. Four diamonds. This time you have a far better hand and should identify it by bidding four diamonds. If partner then bids four hearts — still another slam try — you should willingly undertake six spades. But if, over four diamonds, partner retreats to four spades, you are best advised to pass.
3. Four notrump. This is Blackwood, pure and simple. You plan to bid six spades if partner's response shows either three or four aces. Of course, if partner indicates only two aces, you will stop at five spades. It is possible that if partner has exactly the right hand, including all the aces, you might make a grand slam. But since you have no way of knowing for sure, the most sensible move is to settle for the small slam.
4. Four spades. You may be tempted to bid four hearts at this point, but that action should be firmly resisted. Partner is trying to get to a slam in spades, and the best way of talking him out of this notion is to bid four spades and let him know that you have no interest in slam. A four-heart bid at this point would constitute a cooperative move toward slam and could get you into a lot of trouble.