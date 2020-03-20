1. Four spades. Partner's four-club bid is a slam try indicating good spade support and guaranteeing first-round club control. The two-notrump opening announced 20 to 21 points and balanced distribution (though not necessarily adequate spade support). But the four-club bid redefines partner's values as a maximum with good spades.

You are therefore in good position to gauge partner's values, but since you have an absolute minimum for your previous bid and know that a slam is virtually impossible, you should sign off at four spades. Partner may have a hand that looks something like: [S] AK6 [H] K72 [D] A104 [C] AK85, in which case even four spades is in jeopardy.

2. Four diamonds. This time you have a far better hand and should identify it by bidding four diamonds. If partner then bids four hearts — still another slam try — you should willingly undertake six spades. But if, over four diamonds, partner retreats to four spades, you are best advised to pass.