1. Six diamonds. An opening three-notrump bid normally indicates a balanced hand containing 25 or 26 high card points. Opposite your hand, it is therefore highly likely that a slam can be made with diamonds as trump.

Unfortunately, there's no way of bidding this hand scientifically; the best you can do is take a shot at what you think you can make. There could even be a grand slam if partner has exactly the right cards, but it would be foolish to take a blind stab at it. Partner is not barred from bidding seven over six, but in practice he will nearly always pass.

2. Pass. Here there's virtually no chance for a slam, so the only question is whether to pass or bid four hearts (or four diamonds if you play transfers). Four hearts would essentially be a shutout bid and would not suggest interest in slam.

A pass will probably work out best in the long run, since the combined high-card point count is somewhere around 29 or 30 points -- surely enough for partner to make nine tricks at notrump. The trouble with bidding four hearts is that partner might have only a doubleton heart, creating the possibility of losing two or three trump tricks that would not have to be lost in a notrump contract.