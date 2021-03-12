1. Six diamonds. An opening three-notrump bid normally indicates a balanced hand containing 25 or 26 high card points. Opposite your hand, it is therefore highly likely that a slam can be made with diamonds as trump.
Unfortunately, there's no way of bidding this hand scientifically; the best you can do is take a shot at what you think you can make. There could even be a grand slam if partner has exactly the right cards, but it would be foolish to take a blind stab at it. Partner is not barred from bidding seven over six, but in practice he will nearly always pass.
2. Pass. Here there's virtually no chance for a slam, so the only question is whether to pass or bid four hearts (or four diamonds if you play transfers). Four hearts would essentially be a shutout bid and would not suggest interest in slam.
A pass will probably work out best in the long run, since the combined high-card point count is somewhere around 29 or 30 points -- surely enough for partner to make nine tricks at notrump. The trouble with bidding four hearts is that partner might have only a doubleton heart, creating the possibility of losing two or three trump tricks that would not have to be lost in a notrump contract.
3. Six notrump. This hand is unimpressive in its own right, but opposite a three-notrump opening it assumes sizable proportions. Your combined count of 33 or 34 points makes a small slam very likely.
Hands of this sort illustrate the great value of point count in assessing the number of tricks your side can make. You nearly always belong in a slam when you and partner together have 33 or more high-card points.
4. Four notrump. This bid has nothing to do with Blackwood, but is instead intended to ascertain how many high-card points your side possesses. Partner should pass with minimum values for his three-notrump bid, but should carry on to slam with a maximum.