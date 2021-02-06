To misplay a slam can be very costly, as South discovered to his sorrow in today's hand. West led a club, and declarer played the jack from dummy, covered by the queen and ace. South drew three rounds of trump and later went down one when he lost a diamond and a spade.

South made two clear-cut errors during the play; he could have afforded one, but not both. To begin with, he should have played the three of clubs from dummy at trick one, not the jack. This would have trapped East's queen and given him three club tricks instead of two.

South should have seen that, with the nine in his hand, playing low from dummy would assure three club tricks whenever West held the ten or queen of clubs (or both). If East produced the ten, South could later finesse West for the queen. Playing the clubs in this fashion could not cost, since even if the later club finesse lost, South's diamond loser could be discarded on the club king.

Declarer's second error consisted of drawing three rounds of trump. He should have stopped after two rounds and then played three rounds of spades. If the spades were divided 3-3 (or if the jack fell doubleton), South could then draw the last trump to assure 12 tricks.