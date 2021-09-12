Here is a hand that demonstrates the type of thought process that is necessary to become a successful player. West's opening lead against four hearts is the king of diamonds, on which East plays the deuce and South the queen. West's first problem is what to play next.

If West thoughtlessly continues with a diamond, declarer ruffs and plays three rounds of trump, securing the contract as the cards lie since the defense cannot cash their two spade tricks. But if West is fully alert, he realizes that South's queen of diamonds is sure to be a singleton because East would not play the deuce of diamonds with any holding other than the 10-9-2.

Accordingly, West shifts to the ace of spades, on which East plays the nine to ask for a continuation. But West can't oblige and reverts to diamonds.

Declarer ruffs and plays the A-K of trump. If West is asleep at the switch, he follows low to both trumps, and South easily makes the contract by leading another trump.

But if West is thinking along the proper lines, he does not follow low twice to the A-K. West realizes that declarer will surely make the contract if left to his own devices, so on the second trump, West plays the queen, hoping East started with the J-x-x.

Once West rids himself of the queen, it doesn't matter whether declarer next plays another trump or tries to run dummy's clubs; in either case he goes down one, losing two spades, a heart and a diamond.

