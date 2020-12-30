Assume you're East, defending against five clubs. You win partner's spade lead with the king, South following with the queen. What should you do next?

If you play spontaneously and lead another spade, declarer ruffs, forces out your ace of trump and shortly thereafter chalks up his contract. But if you are by nature a more cautious soul, you try to figure out what everybody has before deciding what to play at trick two.

It is not hard to determine that South's queen of spades is a singleton. With 15 points showing in dummy and 14 points in your own hand, it is clear that South's three-club bid and West's three-spade bid were based much more on distribution than on high cards.

Once you realize that a spade continuation is sure to be ruffed, the question remaining is whether you should try leading something else that has a better chance of producing the three tricks you need to beat the contract. Obviously the trump ace is a second trick, but where can you find a third one?

If West has a trump trick, you'll set the contract whatever you return. But if he doesn't have a trump trick, he is sure to have the king of hearts for his raise. You should therefore shift to a heart at trick two (preferably the queen, just in case partner is reluctant to put up the king in this situation).

After the heart return, declarer must go down one no matter how he continues.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0