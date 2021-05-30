The bidding by the opponents often helps declarer find the best line of play, as illustrated by this unusual case from a team-of-four match.

At the first table, West led a diamond against three notrump. Declarer took East's king with the ace and played a club to the king, taken by East with the ace. East returned the nine of diamonds, covered by the ten, and West made a good play by letting the ten hold. As a result, South went down one. When he later led a spade to try for his ninth trick, East took the ace and returned his last diamond to West's Q-8-7. All told, South lost three diamond tricks and the two black aces.

At the second table, after exactly the same bidding, West also led a diamond. But here, when East produced the king, South played the ten on it! East continued with the nine, covered by the jack and queen, after which the defenders were helpless. East eventually scored his two aces, but declarer made the contract, losing only two diamonds, a club and a spade.