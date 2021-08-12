Most deals require no more than simple, orderly thinking for declarer to achieve the best result possible. A tendency to focus on how to play a specific suit rather than on how to play the hand as a whole is a fairly common failing that causes many contracts to be lost.

Take this case where many declarers would go wrong. West leads a spade, and South wins East's nine with the queen. How should declarer play the hand? He is gazing at six ready-made tricks -- two spades, two hearts and two clubs -- and needs three more for the contract.

Declarer can lead a diamond to the queen and lose to the ace -- which East, on the bidding, is likely to have -- but this will give South only two additional tricks and leave him one trick shy of his goal. Or declarer can play the A-K and another club, hoping the opposing clubs are divided 3-2, but this will also bring him to only eight tricks.

Since both methods of play lead to a dead end, South should start looking elsewhere for a way to develop his three additional tricks. And if he studies the situation carefully enough, he should spot an approach that will give him an excellent shot at the contract.