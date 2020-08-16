× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

This deal occurred in a regional tournament in Seattle some years ago. None of the declarers bid and made six spades, although the spade slam can be made with proper play. (Both six clubs and six notrump are superior contracts, of course, but we are concerned here only with the play of those who wound up in six spades.)

The play followed essentially the same lines at each table. The ace and another heart were led, South discarding a diamond. To declarer, the outcome now seemed to depend solely on a 3-2 spade break, but he was very much mistaken. He had already lost the contract at trick two, when he should have trumped the king of hearts!

East ultimately scored a trump trick, but he wouldn't have if declarer had ruffed the heart king instead of taking a useless discard.

Observe what happens if South trumps the heart at trick two and cashes the A-K of spades, disclosing the trump situation. His only hope now is a trump coup, so he plays three rounds of clubs, ruffing the third one.

South next leads a diamond to the queen, ruffs another club and then plays a diamond to the king to produce this position:

Dummy now leads the ten of clubs, and East is helpless whatever he does. But if South does not trump the heart king at trick two, this position cannot be reached. Try it yourself and see what happens.

