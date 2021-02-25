A defender should approach every deal with the attitude that the opposing contract can be defeated. This may sometimes require him to make what appears to be a suicidal play, but if that play offers the only hope of defeating the contract, it must be made.

Consider East's dilemma on this deal. He wins the opening club lead with the king and must then decide where the defense can get three more tricks.

As can be seen, if he tries to cash the club ace, South makes the contract easily. Declarer ruffs, draws trump and drives out the A-K of diamonds. The defenders cannot attack hearts effectively from either side while the diamonds are being established, and South eventually disposes of his heart losers on dummy's last two diamonds.

First, East should realize that South started with a singleton club, since West almost certainly has four clubs for his raise. East should then conclude that his partner is very likely to have an ace for his bid, as little else is missing.

The next step is to credit West with an ace that will allow the contract to be defeated. The possibility of West's holding the heart ace is therefore dismissed, since if he has that card (and declarer the other two aces), the most the defenders can hope to collect is two heart tricks.