× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Not many rubber-bridge players get excited by scoring one or two overtricks as a result of good play. To make five spades when the contract is four, or three clubs when the contract is two, is not viewed as an earth-shaking event. Only the inveterate duplicate player, to whom an extra trick is both a shibboleth and a godsend, strives for it with undiminished zeal.

And yet, while overtricks lack the dramatic impact of games and slams bid and made, extra tricks do amount to a tidy sum over a period of time and should not be totally ignored.

Today's deal occurred in a Life Masters pair event many years ago. It provides a typical example of how a declarer can try for extra tricks without placing the contract in jeopardy. Although it actually arose in a duplicate game, the hand carries a lesson of equal interest to both the ardent rubber-bridge player and the duplicate fanatic.

At several tables, South wound up in three notrump, and the heart queen was led. South won with the king and then cashed five diamond tricks, hoping the defense would discard enough clubs to enable him to make two club tricks instead of one. When this didn't happen, all these declarers finished with just nine tricks.