To find a way to give yourself two chances to make a contract instead of just one is surely desirable, but it is sometimes easy to overlook the second chance.

Consider this deal where West led the queen of hearts against six spades. South took the ace, drew three rounds of trump, cashed the ace of clubs, crossed to the ace of diamonds, led the ten of clubs and finessed.

The ten lost to the queen, and West's heart return sunk the slam. Of course, as can be seen, if South had cashed the A-K of clubs, he would have caught the queen and made the slam.

Oddly enough, cashing the A-K of clubs after drawing three rounds of trump is the proper play -- and this is not based on a peek at the East-West cards. The way South chose to play the hand gave him only one chance to succeed -- that East had the queen of clubs. But had South spurned the club finesse and cashed the A-K of clubs, he would in so doing have gained an extra chance to make the slam.

Let's suppose that the queen does not fall under the A-K. In that case, South next leads a diamond and finesses dummy's jack. If the jack wins, South deposits his two heart losers on the A-K of diamonds, concedes a club to the queen and claims the rest.

The suggested method of play succeeds if (1) West has the queen of diamonds, or if (2) either defender was dealt the doubleton queen of clubs (a 27% chance). That represents a substantial improvement over the one chance that East has the queen of clubs.

