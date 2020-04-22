How a player fares in bridge over the long haul is largely a matter of how many mistakes he or she makes. The luck factor may be important in the short term, but in the long run, it is the mistake factor that determines how well or poorly a player does.

Take this case where East doubled four spades on the bidding shown. It was a dreadful double because East had no reason to think his side could score four tricks after his partner had opened with a preemptive bid.

Even worse, the double was disastrous because it helped declarer make the contract by revealing that the missing trumps were bunched in the East hand. Declarer then proceeded to put this information to maximum use.

West led a club and continued the suit. Declarer ruffed with dummy's eight and played a low heart to the ten. After the finesse succeeded, South cashed the A-J of diamonds and A-K of hearts, scrupulously avoiding any trump leads.

He then cashed dummy's king of diamonds, discarding a club, and continued with the queen. East, now down to the K-J-10-3 of trump and the queen of hearts, ruffed with the ten. He then returned the queen of hearts, ruffed by declarer with dummy's nine.