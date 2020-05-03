There are hands where the bidding is so bad that we don't dare report it for fear of contaminating our readers! This is just such a deal — and we publish it because South made six notrump, even though East-West had the A-K of hearts and the diamonds were divided 4-2 rather than 3-3.

Of course, a heart lead by West would have stopped the slam cold, but had he done that, we'd have had no story. Instead, he led a spade, but even so it appeared that the slam would go down unless the diamonds were divided evenly.

However, South was not a player lacking in ingenuity or resourcefulness. He recognized that it might be possible to make the slam without a 3-3 diamond division.

Accordingly, he won the spade with the king and cashed the king of clubs, queen of spades and four club tricks. He then continued with the ace of spades and A-K of diamonds, producing this position:

INSERT HERE: Bridge Hands 2 0503

Gauging the situation perfectly, declarer led the jack of hearts from dummy. East could not afford to rise with the ace, which would have been fatal, so he ducked.