The observation that life isn't always fair can be applied to a certain type of bridge hand where overbidding pays off while sensible bidding loses out.

An example of this apparent paradox is provided by today's deal from a duplicate game. At one table, where North-South were playing ace-showing responses to a strong two-bid, South reached three notrump as shown.

Declarer won West's king of spades with the ace and had to decide how best to utilize his one and only entry to dummy. Quite reasonably, he led dummy's ten of clubs and let it ride. Had the finesse succeeded, South would have had 10 tricks without the aid of a heart finesse. As it was, though, West produced the queen of clubs and peeled off five spades to set the contract two tricks.

At another table, South, after a series of bids too gruesome to record, wound up in six notrump. Again, the king of spades was led, and again declarer took the ace.

Here, though, South had no good reason to finesse in clubs. Even if the finesse succeeded, he would still be a long way from making 12 tricks. So he decided to play for a combination of minor miracles as his only chance to bring in the slam.