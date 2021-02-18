South's blind shot at six spades certainly wasn't scientific, but all factors considered, it was a sensible bid that was likely to win most of the time.

Whenever your judgment says that you're more apt to gain points than to lose them by making a certain bid, you should not talk yourself out of doing so because your partner might have the wrong hand for you. That's not the way to play winning bridge.

The slam ordinarily would have been easy to make, even with the relatively poor dummy South inherited. Had the opposing spades been divided 2-1, he would have scored at least 12 tricks by cashing the A-K of trump and A-K of diamonds, then crossing to dummy with a trump to discard his two low clubs on the Q-J of diamonds.

But when declarer ruffed the opening heart lead and played the ace of trump, West showed out, and South had to revise his plans. With no ready entry to dummy to utilize the Q-J of diamonds, he decided to force his way into the North hand by deliberately losing a trump trick.

So he next cashed the A-K of diamonds and then led a low trump to dummy's eight. East won with the jack but could do no better than return a heart.

South ruffed and led another low trump to dummy's ten. He then cashed the Q-J of diamonds and on them deposited the 6-5 of clubs.

Only one more hurdle -- a club finesse -- remained to be surmounted, and when it succeeded, the slam was home.

