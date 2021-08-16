As played by the experts, bridge can at times be a very scientific game, but you'd never prove it with this deal played in the 1962 world team championship by Italy and the United States.

At the first table, Giorgio Belladonna, playing the Roman Club system, opened one diamond (artificial and forcing). Walter Avarelli responded two diamonds, whereupon Belladonna showed his true colors by jumping to three spades.

Without further ceremony, Avarelli leapt to six diamonds, which became the final contract. It was not a good slam, but whether it was the fault of the system or the players is not known.

West elected to lead the ace of hearts and thereby handed Belladonna the contract. He scored five spades, five diamonds, a heart and a club for 1,370 points. Without a heart lead, the slam would have gone down one.

At the other table, with an American pair now North-South, the bidding went:

Insert graphic a

With North as declarer, this was certainly not the best contract either. Played by South, three notrump was cold against any lead, but played but North, the defense could have collected the first six tricks with a heart lead.

However, the Italian West had such an attractive lead against three notrump that he led the queen of clubs -- out of turn! The U.S. declarer decided to accept the lead, which was his privilege, and finished with 11 tricks for a score of 660 points. The Americans still lost 710 points on the deal, but it could have been much worse!

