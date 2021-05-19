One of the things that makes bridge so appealing is that every once in a while, you can accomplish something that seems absolutely impossible. Consider this deal where it appears that declarer must go down one in five diamonds after a spade lead by West. If you study the matter more closely, however, it turns out that 11 tricks can be made with normal, but careful, play.

Declarer wins the spade lead and sees that he can't afford to tackle trumps right away, which would allow the defenders to score a spade trick in addition to their two trump tricks.

He therefore plays the Q-K-A of clubs, hoping the suit is divided 3-3, in which case he can discard dummy's remaining spade. But West ruffs the ace of clubs with the three of trump, forcing dummy to overruff. The spade loser is still there, but the effort to avert it is not yet over.

Declarer cashes dummy's ace of hearts, trumps a heart and ruffs another club in dummy, establishing his fifth club. He then trumps a heart (East cannot afford to ruff) and leads the nine of clubs.