Some deals have built-in traps that may catch the unwary. Here is one such hand, taken from a par contest.

West leads a spade, won by dummy's nine, and the question is what to do at trick two.

If declarer plays a low diamond to the ace, which would seem the normal thing to do, he goes down against best defense. West drops his queen under the ace -- to fail to do so would be fatal, since he could be forced to win the next round -- and there is then no way declarer can establish dummy's diamonds without allowing East to gain the lead with the jack for the fatal spade return.

Of course, West must be on his toes to jettison the queen under the ace, but he should reason that if South has the jack of diamonds, the queen is worthless.

However, declarer's proper play at trick two is to lead a heart to his king, followed by the three of diamonds toward dummy. If West produces the queen, South allows him to hold the trick, after which declarer can't be stopped from making at least four notrump.

So let's assume West plays the seven of diamonds on South's three. In that case, declarer goes up with the king and returns a low diamond from dummy, ducking East's nine. West is forced to win the trick with the queen, and again South is certain of at least 10 tricks.

The deal is an excellent illustration of the great lengths a careful declarer must go to in order to keep the dangerous opponent -- in this case, East -- out of the lead.

