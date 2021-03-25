Winning players seem to have much more luck than those who are less successful. This, of course, is not true. Over a period of time, luck is distributed evenly for everyone. The big difference, though, is that those who win are better at taking advantage of good fortune when it arises.

Consider this deal from a team-of-four contest where both North-South pairs reached four hearts. At the first table, the club ten was covered by the king and ace, and South ruffed East's club continuation. He then played the A-K of trump, ruffed dummy's remaining club and led a spade to the ace.

East had followed these proceedings with a watchful eye and realized that if he played low on the ace of spades, he would next be thrown into the lead with the king. This would force him to return a diamond into dummy's A-Q or else yield a ruff-and-discard by returning a club. Either way, South would gain his 10th trick. And so, when the ace of spades was played, East dropped his king on it!

Declarer did the best he could by continuing with a spade, but West won, cashed another spade and shifted to a diamond to put the contract down one.