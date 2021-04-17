Let's say you're declarer at six hearts and West leads a spade. East wins with the ace and returns the queen to your king.

Your only possible additional loser is a club, which can obviously be avoided by finessing successfully against the queen. The problem is which way to finesse the club since the finesse can be taken in either direction.

Ordinarily, you would assume that East has the queen, since he was the one who made a vulnerable overcall at the two-level. However, not too much reliance should be placed upon this assumption without exhausting other means of locating the queen. The way to find out about such things is to gather as much information as possible about the adverse hands before committing yourself one way or the other.

Accordingly, at trick three you lead a diamond to the ace and ruff a diamond high. Next you cross to dummy with a trump (on which West shows out) and ruff another diamond high. Now you lead a trump to the queen and ruff dummy's last diamond.

By this time, you have assembled enough clues to know which way to finesse in clubs. The East-West hands are an open book, and you can bet your last dollar that the finesse will succeed. The four rounds of diamonds and two rounds of trump have clarified the entire picture.