1. One spade. Some players might respond one notrump under the misconception that the spade suit is too weak to bid. This would be a faulty approach, because it would ignore one of the cardinal goals of the bidding process -- to try to find an eight-card major-suit fit.
If partner has any four spades, the suit becomes playable but might well remain undiscovered after a one-notrump response. In many cases, bypassing the spade response will result in reaching an inferior notrump or minor-suit contract instead of the more desirable spade contract.
2. Three notrump. This response indicates 16 or 17 points, notrump distribution (usually 4-3-3-3) and stoppers in the unbid suits. It differs from a two-notrump response (13 to 15) only in point count.
3. Two clubs. It would be a mistake to make the cheaper response of one heart with a strong hand that offers a certain game and a potential slam -- possibly in clubs. In such cases, you should start by bidding your longest suit first to give yourself the best chance of reaching the proper contract. You plan to bid hearts next and in that way notify partner that you have only four hearts and a longer club suit. If you respond initially with one heart and later bid clubs, there is no way partner can know that your longer suit is clubs.
4. One spade. Your hand is too weak for three diamonds (forcing) and too strong for two diamonds. As usual when you are midway between a single and double raise, you bid a side suit before showing support for partner's suit. Besides, partner may well have four spades, in which case spades would be the preferred contract, particularly with a potential game in the offing.
5. Three clubs. A jump-shift by responder shows at least 17 points and announces interest in a slam. With 19 points and a fit for partner's suit, your hand is much too good for a leap to three notrump, as partner is not obliged to bid over that response.
It is unusual to jump-shift in a three-card suit, but here there is no better alternative. Note that the jump-shift is made in clubs, not hearts, since partner will tend to support a major suit far more readily than a minor.
