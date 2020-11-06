1. One spade. Some players might respond one notrump under the misconception that the spade suit is too weak to bid. This would be a faulty approach, because it would ignore one of the cardinal goals of the bidding process -- to try to find an eight-card major-suit fit.

If partner has any four spades, the suit becomes playable but might well remain undiscovered after a one-notrump response. In many cases, bypassing the spade response will result in reaching an inferior notrump or minor-suit contract instead of the more desirable spade contract.

2. Three notrump. This response indicates 16 or 17 points, notrump distribution (usually 4-3-3-3) and stoppers in the unbid suits. It differs from a two-notrump response (13 to 15) only in point count.

3. Two clubs. It would be a mistake to make the cheaper response of one heart with a strong hand that offers a certain game and a potential slam -- possibly in clubs. In such cases, you should start by bidding your longest suit first to give yourself the best chance of reaching the proper contract. You plan to bid hearts next and in that way notify partner that you have only four hearts and a longer club suit. If you respond initially with one heart and later bid clubs, there is no way partner can know that your longer suit is clubs.