In this deal from a duplicate game, nearly every North-South pair bid and made four spades even though the contract should have been defeated every time.

At each table, the opening lead was the ten of hearts, and East won the first two tricks with the king and ace. At some tables, East now shifted to a low diamond, West winning South's queen with the ace. Regardless of West's return, declarer then had no trouble scoring the rest of the tricks.

At a few other tables, East found a somewhat more imaginative return at trick three -- a heart. This was done in the hope of promoting a trump trick for West, and though the operation was a success, the patient still died. At these tables, declarer simply ruffed the heart with the queen of spades and discarded dummy's diamond. West later scored a trick with the jack of spades, but that was all.

At one table, though, East gave much greater thought to his play at trick three. He reasoned that West might have a natural trump trick, or a trump that could be promoted, but that this would not be sufficient to defeat the contract. If the hand could be set, the defense also would need to collect a diamond trick. This in turn meant that West would have to have the ace of diamonds -- certainly not an impossibility on the bidding.

But to assure getting a diamond trick, it was necessary that it be taken before a heart was led for the reason we have already seen. East therefore laid down the diamond king at trick three and, after it held, then led a heart. Now the jig was up -- declarer had to lose a trump trick, and the contract went down one.

