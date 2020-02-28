1. Pass. Partner usually has six to 10 points and a balanced hand in this sequence. Game prospects are therefore poor, so the only remaining issue is to select the best partscore contract. Since there is no good reason to think that a suit contract will fare better than notrump, you should pass.

2. Two notrump. If partner is in the upper half of his range, you can probably make game. But at the same time, it is important to recognize that partner might have only six or seven points. This possibility is catered to by bidding only two notrump, which shows about 17 or 18 points and leaves the final decision to partner.

3. Three notrump. It would be wrong to bid three clubs, which would merely urge partner to bid again without forcing him to do so. You should not be willing to run the risk of partner's passing when you hold a hand so promising for game.

4. Two spades. Partner has no way of knowing that your previous one-spade bid was based on a five-card suit. It would be normal for him to assume a holding of four spades and anywhere from three to six clubs.