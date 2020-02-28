1. Pass. Partner usually has six to 10 points and a balanced hand in this sequence. Game prospects are therefore poor, so the only remaining issue is to select the best partscore contract. Since there is no good reason to think that a suit contract will fare better than notrump, you should pass.
2. Two notrump. If partner is in the upper half of his range, you can probably make game. But at the same time, it is important to recognize that partner might have only six or seven points. This possibility is catered to by bidding only two notrump, which shows about 17 or 18 points and leaves the final decision to partner.
3. Three notrump. It would be wrong to bid three clubs, which would merely urge partner to bid again without forcing him to do so. You should not be willing to run the risk of partner's passing when you hold a hand so promising for game.
4. Two spades. Partner has no way of knowing that your previous one-spade bid was based on a five-card suit. It would be normal for him to assume a holding of four spades and anywhere from three to six clubs.
The two-spade rebid guarantees five spades, since there would be no point in your rebidding an unsupported four-card suit. Furthermore, it implies that you have either five or six clubs, since you would not have opened one club with five spades and three or four clubs.
5. Three hearts. This is a "picture bid" that describes your distribution and high-card values at the same time. Since you have bid three suits, your diamond shortness is clearly indicated, and your extra high-card values are identified by jumping to three hearts instead of bidding just two.
Change the queen of hearts to the deuce and you would have a proper two-heart bid. The distributional picture would remain the same, but the high-card content would be lower.