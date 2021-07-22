The finesse is undeniably a wonderful gadget, but its overuse can lead to many poor results. Before taking any finesse, declarer is well-advised to closely examine the hand as a whole.

Consider this deal where South was in four hearts. He won the opening spade lead with the ace, led the queen of hearts and let it ride, losing to East's king.

Back came the four of diamonds, and South was a goner no matter what he chose to do. In practice, he played low, whereupon West took the Q-A and returned a diamond, trumped by East to score the setting trick. This left declarer a sadder and, hopefully, wiser man. That very common disease, finessitis, had gotten the better of him.

As a separate proposition, South's approach in the heart suit -- finessing against the king -- was clearly correct. But declarer's primary consideration is to make his contract. As the play begins, South has only three potential losers -- the king of hearts and the A-Q of diamonds.